Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.39. 39,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.86 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

