Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $87.16. 103,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,829. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

