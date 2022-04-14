Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL traded up $4.92 on Thursday, reaching $264.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.15. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.