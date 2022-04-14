Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 231,485 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $2,054,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,216. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

