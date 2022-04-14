Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,197,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $2,557,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,153,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

