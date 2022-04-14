Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.62. 6,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,721. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.25. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.