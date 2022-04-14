Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Boston Partners grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after buying an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $78.80. 236,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,956. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

