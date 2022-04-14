Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.86. 148,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,265. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

