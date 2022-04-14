Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.32. 15,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,224. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

