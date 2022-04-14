Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.67

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and traded as low as $34.00. Northway Financial shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Northway Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial customers. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

