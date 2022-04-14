Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.80. The company had a trading volume of 144,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,438. The company has a market capitalization of $316.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

