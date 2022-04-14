Northland Securities Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $140.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TREE has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.45. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,215,000 after acquiring an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,751,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in LendingTree by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

