Northland Securities Raises Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. 2,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.