Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 285.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.