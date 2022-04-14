North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$41.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

North West stock traded down C$1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$36.75. 177,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,768. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.46. North West has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$40.08.

Get North West alerts:

About North West (Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.