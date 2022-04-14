North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$41.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.
North West stock traded down C$1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$36.75. 177,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,768. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.46. North West has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$40.08.
About North West
