Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 350 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

RIO traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,617. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

