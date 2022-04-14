Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 190 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.71. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $236.90 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

