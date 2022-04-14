Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $207,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.87. 9,960,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,833,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.