Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,727 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.71. 8,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.