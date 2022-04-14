Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,855 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,855 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,824 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,194,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 208,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,894. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.