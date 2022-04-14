Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,869 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,869 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.05. 36,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,873. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

