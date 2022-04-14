Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,067 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,067 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,623,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $68,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,879. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

