Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,242 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.83. 32,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $137.56 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

