Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,254 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.85.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

