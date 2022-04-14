Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,477 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $148.66. 1,992,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,754. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

