Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $170,899,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.18. 6,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,753. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.51. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.