Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.89. 11,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.53 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.16.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,976 shares of company stock worth $4,494,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.