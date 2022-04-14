Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.11 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. 1,195,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,258. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.99.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

