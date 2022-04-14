Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.98 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $210.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,159. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

