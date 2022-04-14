Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Dover by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.84. 9,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,203. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

