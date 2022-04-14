Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,627. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.