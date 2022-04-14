Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.10. 24,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,670. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

