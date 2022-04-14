Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $340,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,223. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

