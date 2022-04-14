Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.76. 25,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

