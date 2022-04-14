Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $86.43. 23,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,774. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

