Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 502 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,822. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

