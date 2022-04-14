Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,516 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $642.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $649.06 and a 200 day moving average of $635.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

