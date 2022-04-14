Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,220 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,376 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $206.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

