Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 348,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

EWBC traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,423. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

