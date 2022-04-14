Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nikon stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.06. 6,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

