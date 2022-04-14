NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Short Interest Up 625.0% in March

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NightDragon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 21,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,084. NightDragon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.