Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NICMF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,555. Nickel Mines has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.
About Nickel Mines (Get Rating)
