NFT Alley Price Tops $0.0371 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $19,176.33 and approximately $151,334.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041151 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

