NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,174.17, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after buying an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.