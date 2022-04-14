NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $545,433.70

NEXT (NEXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $545,433.70 and $795.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00268776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001311 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001569 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

