Nexo Price Tops $2.42 on Top Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $18.12 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00005873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

