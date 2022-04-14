New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,476 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $54,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Crown by 775.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 891,964 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after purchasing an additional 836,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crown by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 797,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

