New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $49,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $46,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

TEL opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.