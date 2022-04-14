New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $51,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

