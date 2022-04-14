New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,193 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Public Storage worth $123,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $405.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.48. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $262.81 and a 12 month high of $411.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

